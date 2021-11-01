Fort Worth ISD Principal Dies ‘Completely Unexpectedly,' District Says

A Fort Worth ISD elementary school principal has died "completely unexpectedly," the district says.

Steven Mattic, the principal at David K. Sellars Elementary School in Forest Hill, "had successfully battled health problems" in recent years, Fort Worth ISD said.

"This is a profound shock to the David K. Sellars school community, as well as the Fort Worth ISD," Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said in a written statement. "Please join us in our support and prayers for students, families, and the many administrators who held Steven in such high regard. His loss will be felt by so many."

Mattic, 43, had been principal at Sellars Elementary since 2013 and he started with the district in 2002 as a third through fifth-grade reading teacher at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary School and later served as an assistant principal at Clifford Davis and Maude I. Logan elementary schools.

"Many are remembering Mr. Mattic's indomitable spirit and his wonderful smile, always ready to bring his wonderful leadership to bear upon any situation, great or small," said Fort Worth ISD Chief of Schools Jerry Moore in a message to parents and staff. "He loved his students and he loved his David K. Sellars Elementary School team of dedicated teachers and staff."

Mattic, an army veteran, was from Mississippi and received his undergraduate degree at Jackson State and a master's at TCU, according to Fort Worth ISD.

Fort Worth ISD said it would provide grief counseling to students and adults at Sellars Elementary and for district employees at the Fort Worth ISD Teaching and Learning Center.