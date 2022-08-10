Fort Worth ISD Presents Safety & Security Update

The events of Uvalde forced every school district in Texas to revisit its safety plans.

Fort Worth ISD presented an update on its safety and security policies at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“We spent a greater part of the summer re-doubling our efforts and focusing on safe schools and our practices and procedures,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner.

Out of those efforts came a new internal emergency communication system. The district is also working to install lockdown shades at high schools with large, glassed areas.

Fort Worth police are offering a free, four-hour course on civilian response to active shootings and “stop the bleed” training to any teacher or staff.

“We’ve had many teachers participate in that, but it goes beyond the individual training. There is a comprehensive partnership,” said Scribner.

Fort Worth police have access to the district’s internal cameras and they offer an after-hours line. Anyone can call in concern at 817-814-2699 and Fort Worth officers will immediately begin an investigation.

District leaders said they would also be reinforcing habits like requiring staff and secondary students to wear their ID badges at all times and making sure doors remain secured.

While campus monitors staff high school and middle schools, the district leaders said only half of the district’s 80 elementary campuses have one.

“We’re continuing to recruit and fill those vacancies and invite anyone to apply who wants to volunteer or as an employee – and help be another set of eyes and ears on our elementary campuses," Scribner said.

During Tuesday’s presentation, district leaders said they’re also working to reduce the number of portable buildings as campuses undergo construction.