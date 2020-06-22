Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD Postpones 2 In-Person Graduations Due to Storms

The graduations have been rescheduled for Thursday

The optional in-person graduation ceremonies scheduled for Fort Worth ISD's Carter-Riverside High School and Success High School have been postponed due to potential thunderstorms. The ceremonies were originally scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Both celebrations have been rescheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. Seniors from Carter-Riverside High School will still have their celebration at Farrington Field. The Success High School celebration will still occur at Clark Stadium.

Currently, no other graduations are expected to be impacted by weather. However, the district said it would continue to monitor National Weather Service forecasts and make changes as appropriate.

