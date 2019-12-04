Fort Worth ISD Plans to Redraw District Boundaries Draw Concern, Confusion From Some Parents

Some Fort Worth parents are worried about plans to redraw school district boundaries.

Will students be moved in or out?

The district hasn't made a change in 20 years.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner sat down with NBC 5 hoping to clear up the worry and confusion.

The district says it's important to note the ideas being revealed at this time are not finalized.

A final proposal isn't expected until after winter break.

After it is proposed, the district plans smaller meetings with families of affected students before it goes to the full school board for discussion and approval.

Dr. Scribner says the district needs to change the 'feeder' system that moves students from elementary school through high school, since some campuses are overcrowded, and others have too few students.

The district's new feeder pyramid hopes to consist of five elementary schools feeding into two middle schools and then one single high school.

Currently, Scribner says there are at times one or three middle schools that feed into high schools.

There would be 13 pyramids throughout the district.

"Mostly we want to create a sense of community," said Scribner. "So there's a sense of continuity, one point of contact. There is one point of responsibility."

The goal is also to better line up curriculum, improve communication between feeder schools and attempt to keep students together through grade levels.

High school boundaries, he said, will not change.

When it comes to Paschal High School, what many would consider the city's premier public high school, Scribner says students who currently attending Paschal would not be transferred to another school.

Also, students currently attending Rosemont Middle School, which feeds into three high schools including Paschal, would still go onto Paschal if it is their feeder school.

"There will be no Rosemont students or any students removed from the Paschal pyramid," said Scribner. "I think that there's some misinformation out there sometimes. We really want to make an effort to hear all of those ideas so we can provide accurate information."

However, Scribner does expect students in elementary and middle schools in the district may get shuffled to different schools.

These changes could affect students entering Rosemont, but Scribner wants to assure parents wanting to keep their kids at Rosemont.

"The students who go to Rosemont Middle School, who live in Paschal, may change middle schools but they will continue to go to Paschal," he said. "If they want to continue at Rosemont we're going to grandfather students through the process. We're going to be reasonable. We don't want to take anything away. We want to create a system that makes sense, a system that is fair, a system that is equitable."

Despite 13 meetings about this issue, parents and a Rosemont neighborhood group say there is still plenty of confusion over the district's plans.

Many parents in the heavily-Latino Rosemont neighborhood fear their kids will no longer be able to attend Paschal, a school with higher state ratings than other schools nearby.

The group 'Familias de Rosemont' is demanding more transparency from the district.

"We want something definitive, clear, we want to be part of that process," said Fernando Peralta.

Peralta and his wife moved into the Rosemont neighborhood intending to one day send their children specifically to Paschal High.

"I talked to two parents that I asked to come talk and they just didn't want to because they didn't feel like they know what's going on, so there's confusion," he said.

The district is urging parents to get involved and voice their opinions during public comment portions of regular school board meetings, by reaching out to school board members in their district or submitting comments online at: https://www.fwisd.org/communityforums