Fort Worth ISD Opens New COVID-19 Testing Sites

The Fort Worth ISD announced it now has five COVID-19 testing sites for employees and students.

Times of operation are being expanded as well.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Each location is open one day a week and performs rapid/antigen testing only.

Goodside Health and Fort Worth ISD have partnered to provide COVID-19 testing for students and staff at the Fort Worth ISD Family Resource Centers.

To participate in the FWISD COVID-19 Testing Plan, students and staff are required to register for the Goodside Health SchoolMed program.

FWISD COVID-19 Testing Locations:

Mondays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

FWISD Transportation Center

6300 Wichita Street,

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Tuesdays: 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Riverside Family Resource Center

1550 Bolton Street,

Fort Worth, TX 76111

Wednesdays: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Forest Oak Family Resource Center

3250 Pecos Street,

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Thursdays: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Northside Family Resource Center (J.P. Elder Middle School)

2011 Prospect Avenue,

Fort Worth, TX 76164

Friday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

FWISD Family Action Center

5500 Norris Street

Fort Worth, TX 76119