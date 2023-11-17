Fort Worth

Fort Worth ISD launches Angel Tree this holiday season

Donations are being accepted through December 8

By Alanna Quillen

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth ISD has launched its own Angel Tree program this holiday season.

Organized by the Early Learning Department,  the program allows people o adopt one or more children to support with a coat, a pair of shoes, and a toy. 

FWISD’s Angel Tree program started over 15 years ago and benefits more than 100 Title One students in classrooms at the district’s five pre-K satellite campuses.

Participants may drop off unwrapped gifts with Pre-K Satellite Center family engagement specialist Stephanie Elkins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Dec. 8 at the Teaching and Learning Center front lobby located on 1050 Bridgewood Drive. 

For more information, you can also call the FWISD Early Learning Department at 817-814-2450.

