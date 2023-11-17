Fort Worth ISD launches Angel Tree this holiday season

Fort Worth ISD has launched its own Angel Tree program this holiday season.

Organized by the Early Learning Department, the program allows people o adopt one or more children to support with a coat, a pair of shoes, and a toy.

Click here for more details.

FWISD’s Angel Tree program started over 15 years ago and benefits more than 100 Title One students in classrooms at the district’s five pre-K satellite campuses.

Participants may drop off unwrapped gifts with Pre-K Satellite Center family engagement specialist Stephanie Elkins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Dec. 8 at the Teaching and Learning Center front lobby located on 1050 Bridgewood Drive.

For more information, you can also call the FWISD Early Learning Department at 817-814-2450.