Fort Worth ISD investigating substitute teacher's viral social media post telling ICE to visit school

Fort Worth Independent School District said it's investigating a social media post allegedly made by a substitute teacher that encouraged Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, to come to North Side High School.

"We are aware of a recent social media post referencing North Side High School which was allegedly made by a substitute teacher and has caused concern among our Fort Worth ISD community," said the district in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances and ensure appropriate actions are taken."

The alleged post was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, under an ICE post on Jan. 23 regarding an update on their immigration operations.

The alleged post by the substitute stated:

"Y'all should come to Fort Worth, TX to Northside High School. I have many students who don't even speak English, and they are in 10th-11th grade. They have to communicate through their iPhone translator with me. The @USEDGOV should totally overhaul our school system in Texas."

The district said many people expressed concerns about the alleged post which comes on the heels of the Department of Homeland Security announcing it's ending a policy that restricted ICE agents from arresting undocumented people near places like schools, hospitals and houses of worship.

"We are deeply committed to fostering schools where every student feels accepted, valued, and supported, regardless of their background or immigration status. We recognize that recent national changes in immigration policies may have left some families in our community feeling uncertain or concerned. Please rest assured that Fort Worth ISD remains steadfast in its mission to provide schools that are safe, inviting, and respectful for all," said Dr. Karen Molinar, Interim Superintendent for FWISD, in a statement.

Molinar addressed frequently asked questions in the statement saying the district does not request or seek information on the immigration status of their students or their families.

She said for those worried a parent or guardian might be detained while a child is at school, the district suggests people update their emergency contact information.

"This hit close to home because North Side High School is in council district two, " said Carlos Flores, Fort Worth City Council Member for District 2. “I was shocked, you know seeing this right here and from the standpoint, I was disappointed because when you consider that there is a level of trust that is necessary between a teacher and students.”

Flores said he received many inquiries regarding the supposed post by the substitute.

"Those that want to know more information and very concerned and some that are frustrated and angry," said Flores.

On Sunday the city council member said he was in touch with the interim superintendent, the FWISD board president and others to provide answers to his constituents.

"I know that a lot of folks out there want to know every single detail, so what I ask from folks because many of them have asked me for additional information, this is an investigation and so we have to respect the integrity of it and also urge them to remain patient while Fort Worth ISD officials do what they need to do," said Flores.

FWISD hasn't named the individual.

"As per district protocol, the employee will not be on campus during the investigation. We are committed to maintaining a positive and supportive environment for all students. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we address this matter," said the district in a statement.