Fort Worth ISD High Schools Hold Senior Commencement, Mask Required

This week, the Fort Worth Independent School District has been holding Senior Commencement Celebrations. But because of a recent state order that put limits on large gatherings, the school district had to move Friday’s start time up, by several hours - from 7 p.m., to 1 p.m.

Anxious students waited to walk across the stage at Farrington Field in Fort Worth even if it was just for the memories, and pictures.

“It’s really exciting, but it’s confusing because it’s like, everything happened all of a sudden,” said Senior Monica Escarsega.

She, and her classmates, from North Side High School, already had a virtual graduation, and got their diplomas.

FWISD spokesperson, Clint Bond, told NBC5, the Senior Commencement Celebrations - held this week for its high schools, were optional - for students who still wanted to have an opportunity to walk, and take pictures - after months of being apart.

The time shift also meant some of Monica’s family couldn’t attend.

“My brother was planning on coming, but he couldn’t because he’s working right now,” said Monica Escarsega.

Jennifer Hernandez was there to watch her daughter, Marissa.

“I knew with all the COVID-19 talk, action probably would have been taken. So I was just happy it wasn’t canceled,” said parent Jennifer Hernandez.

Wearing caps, gowns, and masks, the Coronavirus changed the way Senior year looks, for students, and their families.

“It’s life. It’s a crazy 2020. But things happen. You just have to make the best of what’s going on,” said Jennifer Hernandez.

As part of the state’s effort to contain the recent spike in Coronavirus infections, Governor Greg Abbott’s order said Friday, “Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.”

A FWISD spokesperson told NBC5, “The City of Fort worth granted this exception - allowing the school district’s last two events, to go on today.”

Eastern Hills High School held its senior celebration today at Clark Field. Its starting time was also moved up from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.