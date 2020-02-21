Fort Worth ISD Gets Four New Food Trucks

Four new food trucks are rolling into Fort Worth ISD high schools.

The food trucks are part of a program designed to increase student satisfaction and meal participation called "A Taste You Can Roll With."

The four truck concepts are Fort Worth Sliders, Mac Attack, Fort Worth Street Tacos and Wok Dis Way. Each truck will have one concept for the week and visit four high schools each day, going to each Fort Worth ISD high school on a Tuesday through Friday rotation.

Each concept has its own menu, as follows:

Fort Worth Sliders - All sliders served with coleslaw and fries



Grilled Cheese Sliders with Tomato Soup

Stockyard Beef Sliders with Turkey Bacon & Cheese

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Mac Attack - All bowls served with garlic knots, fries and Caesar salad



Spicy Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Smokey Cheese Bowl

Carbonara Pasta Bowl with Turkey Bacon

Fort Worth Street Tacos ‐ All tacos served with black bean, corn salsa and Spanish rice

Condiments: Diced onions, diced jalapenos, salsa, sour cream, shredded cheese

Beef carne tacos

Pork carnitas tacos

Chicken tacos

Super Salad Taco Bowl

Wok Dis Way - All entrees served with fried rice and stir fry veggies

Sweet Tai Chili Chicken

Sweet & Sour Orange Chicken

Mongolian Beef Bowl

Mandarin Savory Salad

The trucks will also serve milk, bottled water, oranges, and apples.

All four food truck menus will meet or exceed National School Lunch Program standards and are designed to be convenient for student use.

Ordering will be "cashless" with no charge to students, and food costs will be subsidized by Fort Worth ISD and the National School Lunch Program.

Each truck is expected to serve between 200 and 250 lunches for approximately two hours, allowing for the four trucks to feed up to 1,000 students in total per day.

The trucks will be housed at the Child Nutrition Services Building when not in use, and they will be loaded and unloaded daily at Paschal High School.