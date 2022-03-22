Fort Worth ISD Elementary Campus Closed After Electrical Fire

An electrical fire has forced Fort Worth ISD to close an elementary school on Tuesday.

South Hills Elementary School will be closed due to a lack of electricity available on campus.

The district said 25 classrooms have been affected as a result of an electrical fire that occurred late Monday night.

The district is asking South Hills Elementary parents not to send their students to school on Tuesday.

Parents have been notified of the campus closure through the district’s mass communication system, but staff have been contacted to report to campus to assist in letting families know.

Fort Worth ISD will communicate any more updates to students, families and employees on its social media pages.