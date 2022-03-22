Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD Elementary Campus Closed After Electrical Fire

South Hills Elementary students told they should not report to school today

Panda_express_sex_assault_clip_1200x675_1193094723677.jpg
NBC 5 News

An electrical fire has forced Fort Worth ISD to close an elementary school on Tuesday.

South Hills Elementary School will be closed due to a lack of electricity available on campus.

The district said 25 classrooms have been affected as a result of an electrical fire that occurred late Monday night.

The district is asking South Hills Elementary parents not to send their students to school on Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Parents have been notified of the campus closure through the district’s mass communication system, but staff have been contacted to report to campus to assist in letting families know.

Fort Worth ISD will communicate any more updates to students, families and employees on its social media pages.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us