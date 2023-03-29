Fort Worth ISD Cutting Jobs, Cites Declining Enrollment

The Fort Worth ISD says they're cutting several administrative positions and laying off employees due to declining enrollment.

The district's board of trustees made the unanimous decision Tuesday night to cut administrative positions including assistant superintendents, executive directors and department chiefs.

In a statement to NBC 5, the district cited declining enrollment as one of the reasons for the cuts and said they'll reallocate those resources to have a greater impact on students and their families.

“This program change supports the ongoing effort to address a decrease in student enrollment and the need to reallocate resources from central administration to impact student learning more positively. The program change will be the first phase in the district’s transition to a District Service Center to better support students, families, and employees," district leaders said.

Documentation about the change said some positions will be eliminated while others will be merged or have changes in responsibilities.