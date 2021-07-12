Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD Culinary Teacher Earns Statewide Honors

The Texas Restaurant Foundation presents its Educator Excellence Award to Trimble Tech High School culinary arts teacher

By Deborah Ferguson

Natasha Bruton has taught in the Fort Worth ISD for 14 years and says the memories with her students makes her life complete.
Natasha Bruton

The Texas Restaurant Foundation awarded top honors to a Fort Worth ISD culinary arts teacher.

Natasha Bruton was recognized with the Educator Excellence Award at Lone Star Bash featuring the Texas Restaurant Awards event in San Antonio.

Bruton is a culinary arts and food science teacher at Trimble Tech high school and has been with the district for 14 years. During that time, her students have consistently advanced to state and national competitions and continued their education at prestigious hospitality schools.

NBC 5 profiled Bruton in 2015 when one of her students spent part of his senior year homeless but with her encouragement, graduated and went on to culinary school.

"The memories I have made with these kids are what makes my life complete," Bruton said in a news release.

“Educators like Natasha can make a huge impact on students' lives and their future careers,” said Chef Patrick Costello, chef instructor for the Department of Tourism, Hospitality, and Culinary Arts at St. Philips College and chairman of the Texas Restaurant Foundation. “We are grateful for her compassion and dedication to her students and proud to present her with this award.”

