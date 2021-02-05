Fort Worth ISD Considers Hosting Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

Fort Worth ISD is considering stepping up on behalf of Tarrant County to provide two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites on district property.

“When Tarrant County officials asked us to help with clinic locations we jumped at the chance, understanding that this is our community too,” FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said.

If approved, Fort Worth ISD will provide the clinic locations, and Tarrant County will provide the services, including clinic operations, vaccination delivery, safety, and security.

“We are also hoping to soon see teachers and others on the front line of education during this pandemic moved up to receive the COVID vaccination as soon as possible, as I recently requested of Governor Abbott,” Scribner said.

FWISD Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 9. to decide if it wants to adopt the plan, which would take place until Sept. 30 of this year.

The first clinic would be located on Lancaster Avenue in the parking lot adjacent to Billingsly Field House, just east of Farrington Field, and the second would be located at 5201 C.A. Roberson Boulevard in the parking lot of the Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center.