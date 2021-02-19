Fort Worth ISD Cancels In-Person, Virtual Learning Through Tuesday to Assess Weather Damage

Due to damages across Texas from the recent winter storms, Fort Worth ISD will not be having in-person classes on Monday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 23, in order to assess damages.

The district is already aware of several damages such as pipe bursts, water damages, and connectivity and systems issues due to power outages.

Though students and teachers are asked to stay home, students will take the day off as teachers prepare for modified instruction.

Other employees will be tasked with helping with the assessment process to ensure each Fort Worth ISD site is operational.

Fort Worth ISD faculty and staff will be notified of if they are to report on site or not.