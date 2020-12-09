Fort Worth ISD Awards One-Time Stipend to Employees for Their Work During the Pandemic

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education has awarded all eligible employees a one-time stipend in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting on Tuesday evening, trustees voted to support the resolution which will result in a stipend of $1,000 for all eligible full-time employees and $500 for all part-time employees.

Trustee Anael Luebanos, whose wife is an employee of the District, abstained.

All District eligible employees who have been employed on a full-time or part-time basis since July 1, 2020 and are still currently employed by Dec. 4, 2020 will receive the stipend, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education said.

Before the vote, each trustee read a part of the resolution acknowledging the "courage and sacrifice" of FWISD employees.

"…[T]he Board acknowledges that in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, significant numbers of District personnel have, during the 2020-21 school year, been called upon to go above and beyond in order to ensure the success of District Operations…" the resolution read in part.

"We are absolutely in awe of how everyone - teachers, principals, nutrition workers, custodians, bus drivers, and all staff have responded, adjusted and supported our kids," President Ramos said.

"The teachers and staff have done a tremendous job under difficult circumstances this school year and they certainly deserve this surprise stipend from the school board," Steven Poole, the executive director of the United Educators Association, said. "We appreciate the school board, the superintendent, and his team for the recognition of their hard work."

A video of the meeting can be found on the Fort Worth ISD YouTube page.