Fort Worth ISD Approves Special Election Following Trustee Resignation

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education has approved a resolution to hold a special election for District 1 following the resignation of Trustee Dr. Jacinto Ramos.

According to Fort Worth ISD, the special election is scheduled for May 7, 2022.

Fort Worth ISD said only qualified voters residing in District 1 will be eligible to vote for a new District 1 member to serve the remainder of the term, which is set to expire in 2025.

On May 7, voters will also choose a candidate to fill the term of District 4 trustee Daphne Brookins, who died in November 2021, Fort Worth ISD said.

Election Day polling locations are listed on the Tarrant County Elections website. Early voting begins on April 25 and will last through May 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Worth ISD said interested candidates must have lived within the district boundaries for six months prior to the filing deadline.

The final day to file is March 28 by 5 p.m.