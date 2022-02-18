Fort Worth ISD Announces New Board of Education Meeting Location, Updated Guidelines

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education meetings is moving to a new location and will introduce updated guidelines for the public that includes discontinuation of the meeting’s live feed, the board announced Friday.

The Teaching and Learning Center, located at 1050 Bridgewood Drive, will provide space to manage the meetings and accommodate the number of individuals wishing to address the board. The move will take place effective Feb. 22.

A video recording of every meeting will be available the following day on cable outlets Spectrum Channel 192, AT&T U-verse 99, and FWISD’s YouTube channel. No live feeds will be shown during the meeting due to the new location change.

Streaming may return once the board has adjusted to holding meetings in its new spot.

The board added that the public should be aware of 12 updated guidelines for Board of Education meetings effective immediately. The guideline includes the following:

Anyone looking to make a public comment may sign-up by calling 817-814-1920 by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting and may sign-up at the meeting until 5:20 p.m. Written statements may be emailed to amanda.coleman@fwisd.org by noon the day of the meeting. Written statements will be read by the Board of Trustees before the meeting and will not be shared during the board meeting.

Board members can not engage in a verbal exchange about a subject that has not been posted and instead reply with a recitation of existing policy in response to the subject or direct a person to visit with staff about their concerns.

Participants must specify agenda items or topics of their comments.

No presentation shall exceed three minutes unless the speaker receives prior approval for additional time because of the use of a translator.

Participants may not relinquish their time to another speaker.

Participants and members of the audience are allowed to bring signs but will be limited to a standard poster size no larger than 22 inches by 28 inches.

Vulgar language and profanity will not be tolerated.