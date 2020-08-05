Fort Worth ISD Announces Employee Report Start and End Date Changes

Fort Worth ISD has announced that the report start and end dates for the 2020-2021 school year have been modified for employees who work less than 240 days annually.

The date change aligns with the Board of Education's decision to delay the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year until Sept. 8 while offering at-home online instruction the first four weeks.

Here are the dates on which district employees will report to work for the new academic year:

August 10: High school counselor clerks, admission advisers, Child Nutrition Services specialists, middle school counselors, data clerks, and all other 198-workday personnel

August 17: All 193-workday personnel

August 24: Elementary counselors, middle school counselor clerks, elementary clerks, librarians, nurses, campus monitors all other 187 and 188-workday personnel

August 31: Classroom teachers

The Fort Worth ISD New Teacher Academy for new teachers and educators is set to begin on Aug. 24 to 28.

All 202, 210, 215, and 217-workday personnel returned to work on July 27, and all 202-workday employees returned on Aug. 3.

All employees who work 220, 217, and 215 days must report to work for Fall Break on Oct. 12, Cesar Chavez Day, Dolores Huerta Day of Service on March 29, 2021, and scheduled snow days on Feb. 15 and April 19 of 2021. Employees who work 210, 198, 193, 188, 187, and 183 days are off work on those days.

According to Fort Worth ISD, if snow days are used, make-up days will be added to the end of contracts for employees who work less than 240 days annually.

Employees who work 220 days must report to work on Good Friday and Memorial Day in 2021.

Fort Worth ISD said the 2020-2021 academic year concludes for students on June 18, 2021, and most employee contracts will end between June 21 and 30.

Here are the finalized report end dates:

June 21, 2021: Librarians, nurses, campus monitor, 187-workday personnel, classroom teachers, and all 202-workday personnel

June 22, 2021: Elementary counselors, middle school counselor clerks, elementary clerks, high school counselor clerks, admission advisers, Child Nutrition Services specialists, middle school counselors, data clerks, and all other 188, 193, and 198-workday personnel

June 24, 2021: Elementary assistant principals, high school counselors, Licensed Specialists in School Psychology, dyslexia evaluators/assessors, and all other 210-workday personnel

June 25, 2021: Secondary assistant principals, elementary and middle school secretaries, high school data clerks, and all other 215-workday personnel

June 29, 2021: All 217-workday personnel

June 30, 2021: All elementary and middle school principals, Family Communications specialists, and all other 220-workday personnel

Report start and end dates for Early College High School classroom teachers have not yet been determined. Teachers can contact their immediate supervisor for their start and end contract dates, Fort Worth ISD said.

According to Fort Worth ISD, payroll dates will not change due to modifications to the instructional calendar, and veteran teacher payroll checks will remain consistent with the payroll schedule for many Texas school districts.

Teachers will be paid monthly, beginning in September 2020 and through August 2021.

District officials are finalizing plans for a partial payment to first-year teachers who would not receive an August paycheck.

"We recognize our new teachers have questions about compensation due to the delay start and are committed to providing relief to the extent we are allowed by law," Karen Molinar, FWISD deputy superintendent, said.