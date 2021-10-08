Fort Worth ISD Announces Bus Driver and Attendant Bonus and Pay Increase

Bus drivers and bus attendants in the Fort Worth ISD will soon see an increase in their paycheck.

The district announced Friday that drivers, who currently start at $18.45 per hour, will now have a starting salary of $22.00 per hour.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Also, bus attendants, who currently start at $11.11 per hour, will now have a starting salary of $13.00 per hour.

The district also announced that current drivers currently making more than the starting salary will also see a similar increase in pay.

The pay increase will take effect on Saturday, October 9 and employees will see the new salaries reflected in the November 30 paycheck.

"Our bus drivers and attendants provide a crucial line of support

for the students of Fort Worth ISD: they are the first employees to

engage with many of our children in the morning, and the last to

see them safely home in the afternoon. Bus drivers and

attendants are also among our longest serving employees, with

an average tenure of over 11 years of service in FWISD," FWISD Chief

Talent Officer Dr. Raul Pena said.

The district also announced a bonus for drivers and attendants who were employed as of October 1.

Drivers who serve on a minimum of five routes weekly during the course of the instructional year will be eligible for a $1,000 bonus, while attendants with the same criteria are eligible for a $750 bonus.

The district also said that other employees who served in the bus driver role

this school year due to vacancies will also be eligible for the bonus.

Additionally, in an effort to build the District's employee pipeline and create advancement opportunities for current employees, bus attendants who earn a Commercial Driver's License with S & P endorsements and who then transition into the role of bus driver, will be eligible for the $1,000 bonus, as well.