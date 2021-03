Help will be available Monday for those in need of food.

The Fort Worth ISD and the Tarrant Area Food Bank are adding a date to their mega mobile market schedule.

Food will be given away starting at 10 a.m. at Harman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.

Service is being offered Monday because there will not be service on Friday for the Easter holiday.