Fort Worth ISD and Fort Worth Police offering new program to students

Fort Worth ISD and Fort Worth Police held a ceremony today for the new Criminal Justice Program.

The program will expose students to the fundamentals of law enforcement and foster trust within the communities the Fort Worth Police Department serves.

For an entire school year, select students will attend these classes twice a week and learn the same things taught at the police academy classes.

Students from Eastern Hills High School and South Hills High School will get the opportunity to enroll in this new program.

If the class is a success both parties hope to expand the Criminal Justice Program to the rest of the district.