Fort Worth Police Investigate Home Invasion Shooting That Injured 2 People

The men involved in the shooting have not been located, police said

Fort Worth police are investigating a home invasion in East Fort Worth that left a man and a woman injured on Monday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call for a victim that arrived at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center at approximately 7:33 p.m.

Officers met with a male and female who received non-life threatening gunshot wounds during a home invasion in East Fort Worth, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred after approximately four males entered the residence and exchanged gunfire with the male victim.

The men involved in the shooting have not been located, police said.

According to police, both victims have minor wounds and are in good condition.

