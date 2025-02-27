Fort Worth police say they stopped a plot to kill two people that was initially disguised as a fake kidnapping.

Three suspects are now charged with conspiracy to commit murder. NBC 5 spoke with investigators about how they stopped the alleged scheme.

“It was a very calculated and very well thought-out on the part of the suspects,” said Lorenzo Burrell, an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort Worth police said Estefana Delarosa was frustrated by a recent post on social media connected to two people she knew, who aren’t being named.

Investigators said to retaliate, she launched a plan: asking Christian Hernandez-Carrizales and Jesus Huitron to help her kill the two intended victims.

“The victims and suspects are acquainted with one another, and this plan included the purchase of a weapon and a plan to lure the victims so they could actually kill them,” said Burrell.

Police told NBC 5 late last month, that Delarosa called the two intended victims claiming that she had been kidnapped, trying to lure them into a trap.

Instead, the intended victims called 911.

“Officers responded to what they believed to be a kidnapping investigation,” said Burrell. “When the officers arrived on scene, and they started to actually investigate, which they took very seriously, that’s when the plan started to unravel.”

Delarosa, Hernandez-Carrizales and Huitron are now charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators said the officers’ ability to see through the plan saved two lives.

“And because of their hard work, the city of Fort Worth is a lot safer now,” said Burrell.