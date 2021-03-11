Fort Worth

Fort Worth Installs New Dan Corson Public Art Project Along Hemphill Connector

There will be lane closures for a few weeks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the connector.

flight rendering
Dan Corson Studios

A public artwork installation in downtown Fort Worth will force the closure of the Hemphill Connector for a few weeks.

Dan Corson's "Flight" will be installed between West Lancaster Avenue at Lamar Street and West Vickery Boulevard at Hemphill Street, forcing closures in the areas daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane closures

Corson's "Flight" is designed to celebrate Fort Worth's aviation history and connects the pattern of migrating birds with jets in flight formation.

The city's Molly steer icon is transformed into a contemporary pattern to create a better experience of traveling through the Hemphill Connector.

Abstract longhorns/birds will resemble a flock flying out under the railroad and interstate bridges that span the connector. The pieces will be 12 feet long and made out of robust, translucent polyethylene with a frosted white finish.

From dusk to dawn they will have a glow from internal LED lighting, programmed by Corson with 60 variations of colors and patterns to slowly change colors.

In downtown, a sculpture will have 28 longhorn/birds supported by five painted steel poles, with the tallest being 35 feet tall.

In addition, another 35 longhorn/birds will be suspended from the Interstate 30 bridge beams with some emerging out from under the connector toward the Near Southside neighborhood.

The metal components and longhorn and bird components was from KiboWorks Inc., a longtime collaborator with Corson. They sought out local companies to fabricate and install all the pieces.

