Fort Worth Hotel Clerk Set on Fire, Suspect on the Run

The Fort Worth Fire Department is looking for the man who walked into a hotel lobby and set the clerk on fire.

The incident happened Sunday night in the 3700 bock of Tanacross Drive in North Fort Worth.

Surveillance video shows a man walk into the Budget Host Inn. Investigators said the man then made robbery demands, before throwing a flammable liquid on the front counter and the clerk. The man then used a cigarette lighter to ignite the liquid, which burned the clerk. The clerk is expected to be okay.

The man then ran out the front door. He was seen getting into a white 4-door car, believed to be a Honda Accord.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man, with long hair. He was seen wearing a teal t-shirt, which he covered with a pink shirt during the crime.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call 817-469-TIPS.