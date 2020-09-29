Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hospital Files Emergency Motion in Baby Tinslee Case

Lewis Family Photo

Cook Children's Medical Center has filed an emergency motion, asking the state Supreme Court to expedite the review of the Tinslee Lewis case.

The Fort Worth hospital said the little girl's suffering has only increased since a temporary injunction hearing last December.

A judge ruled the hospital could not remove Tinslee from life-sustaining treatment.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 5 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Decision 2020 12 mins ago

‘We're Going All In:' Texas Election Officials Prepare for Busy Season

Doctors say Tinslee won't ever improve and is in pain.

Her mother doesn't believe she's suffering, and that any end-of-life decision should be hers to make.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us