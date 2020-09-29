Fort Worth Hospital Files Emergency Motion in Baby Tinslee Case

Cook Children's Medical Center has filed an emergency motion, asking the state Supreme Court to expedite the review of the Tinslee Lewis case.

The Fort Worth hospital said the little girl's suffering has only increased since a temporary injunction hearing last December.

A judge ruled the hospital could not remove Tinslee from life-sustaining treatment.

Doctors say Tinslee won't ever improve and is in pain.

Her mother doesn't believe she's suffering, and that any end-of-life decision should be hers to make.