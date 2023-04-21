Fort Worth Homicide Unit Sent to Cultural District, Investigation Underway

Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide near the Cultural District.

Police were on the scene of the 700 block of Arch Adams Lane by West 7th Street for several hours on Friday evening, with a portion of the street blocked off.

Fort Worth police have not released details on what happened, but a spokesperson confirmed Friday evening their homicide unit had been notified.

Charles Ready lives in a building in the area and said he first saw fire trucks around 5 p.m. At first, he said he did not think much of it. Ready said the trucks were followed by Fort Worth police officers who ran into a building nearby.

“We were just sitting back at the garage just watching was going on. Next thing we know, there’s police and fire trucks everywhere,” he said. “Normally, if a fire truck comes up, a fire alarm has gone. I was thinking, I didn’t hear that. Next thing I know, police were everywhere.”

As of this writing, police have not released information from their homicide unit.