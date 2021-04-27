Fort Worth Homeowner Who Shot Trooper May Face No Charges: DPS

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man who shot a state trooper in Fort Worth on Friday hasn’t been charged with any crime and may not have realized it was a police officer approaching his home.

The trooper, William Wallace, was shot in the shoulder and is recuperating at home, DPS said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wallace was conducting an investigation in the Haslet area when he encountered the suspect and was shot, Lt. Lonny Haschel initially said on Friday.

Haschel declined to elaborate or explain what the investigation involved.

In a statement Tuesday, the department offered no details of the incident but suggested the shooter was acting in self-defense to protect his property.

“Preliminary information suggests the individual may have discharged his firearm without knowing it was a law enforcement officer approaching his residence,” the statement said. “Since no charges have been filed, the individual’s name will not be released.”

Wallace is a special agent assigned to the criminal investigation division, DPS said.