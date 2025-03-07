Fort Worth Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

The Fort Worth Home and Garden Show returns Friday and runs all weekend long!

The event will take place at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall, located at 3401 W. Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Attendees can enjoy family fun, home inspiration, and expert advice on home design.

Admission is free, and parking will cost $12. Click here for a parking map.

The Home and Garden Shows will feature a pet adoption event, so guests will have the chance to add a friend to their home.

There are also major discounts on trees, plants, and flowers.

Hours will vary by day: