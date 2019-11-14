Fort Worth Hires First Diversity and Inclusion Director

The city of Fort Worth announced Thursday it hired its first diversity and inclusion director, implementing a key recommendation of a task force formed after the controversial arrest of Jacqueline Craig three years ago.

Christina Brooks comes to Fort Worth from South Bend, Indiana, where she has served as diversity officer and LGBTQ liaison.

"Brooks is a dynamic and proven leader who deeply understands how to create, successfully run, and foster meaningful change throughout the city," Mayor Betsy Price said in a statement.

She will lead the city in implementing policies that ensure diversity and inclusion in every department, Price said.

The position was recommended by the Task Force on Race and Culture, which was formed after the December 2016 arrest of Jacqueline Craig, a Fort Worth mother who called police about a neighbor assaulting her young son.

Her arrest was captured on a viral video and widely criticized.

The officer, William Martin, served a 10-day suspension and remains in the police department.

In a statement, Brooks said she looks forward to her new job.

"I have a sober-eyed view of the intense and necessary work that has yet to be done, but I'm reassured that both Fort Worth's community and administration are well positioned to work together to advance healing and change where it's needed," she said.

Brooks will be paid a salary of $150,000 per year.