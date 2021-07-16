Fort Worth Gunman in Custody After Shooting at Lawn Mowing Crew

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in Fort Worth on Friday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, police officers and Fort Worth Code Compliance officers arrived at the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Drive in reference to an ongoing Code Compliance issue at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Police said the call originated for an execution warrant for a high grass violation.

Code Compliance officers knocked on the door to tell the homeowner about the warrant and the action that would be taking place, police said.

According to police, after several unsuccessful attempts, the independent mowing company started to mow the grass.

Moments later, a person from inside the residence opened the front window and began shooting at the mowers, Code Compliance officers, and police officers.

Police said the officers retreated and took cover while waiting on additional units to arrive.

While officers were taking cover, the suspect fired toward officers again on two separate occasions, police said.

According to police, there are no officers or persons injured.

Police said suspect barricaded himself inside the residence before ultimately being taken into custody.