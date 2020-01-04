Girl Scouts

Fort Worth Girl Scouts Attend ‘Cookie University’

Cookie season is coming! Girl Scouts in the Fort Worth area attended a "Cookie University" on Saturday to learn how to run a successful cookie business.

By Katy Blakey

Girl Scouts Cookies
ASSOCIATED PRESS

In just a few weeks, Girl Scout cookies will go on sale across North Texas.

Hundreds of Girl Scouts across the Fort Worth area gathered Saturday morning for "Cookie University." The program teaches members how to run a successful cookie business.

The program focuses on how to set goals, engage with customers, manage money and how to stay safe.

"It's helped me a lot," said Girl Scout Kassie Lyon. "I didn't really know anything before I came to cookie university."

To find out when Girl Scout cookies go on sale in your neighborhood, go here to visit the Girl Scout website and type in your zip code in the 'Find Cookies' tool.

