Fort Worth Forgiveness Effort Aims to Clear 280,000 Warrants

February will be a month of forgiveness for the staggering number of people who have outstanding warrants for traffic violations and other Class C misdemeanors in the City of Fort Worth.

City and municipal court officials announced on Thursday that the third annual Warrant Forgiveness event will begin on Monday, February 3.

People who qualify for forgiveness are encouraged to come in without fear of arrest for their cases and may be eligible for a reduction in their fine based on their ability to pay, according to a news release.

There are an estimated 280,000 outstanding warrants for people with Class C misdemeanors in Fort Worth, minor instances like speeding tickets, or being cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. Of those warrants, about 50,000 have already been adjudicated and there is money owed.

There will be several specific events set up for this effort between 9 a.m. and noon:

Wed. Feb. 5, Sweet Home Baptist Church, 5225 Ramey Ave.

Thurs. Feb. 6, Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St.

Wed. Feb. 12, Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 NE 36th St.

Thurs. Feb. 13, East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

Wed. Feb. 19, Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4396 McPherson Blvd.

Thurs. Feb. 20, Atwood’s, 6001 Lake Worth Blvd.

Sat. Feb. 22, True Worth Place, 1513 E. Presidio St.

Wed. Feb. 26, Boys and Girls Club, 3123 Avenue G.

Thurs. Feb. 27, Como Community Center, 4900 Horne St.

People can also visit the following two locations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.:

A.D. Marshall Public Safety and Courts Building, 1000 Throckmorton St.

Southwest Municipal Court Building, 3741 Southwest Loop 820