Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival Announces Cancellation of 2020 Event

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Foundation has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival.

The event was previously scheduled for Oct. 22 to 25, but due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will now take place next year from April 8 to 11.

According to the Fort Worth Food and Wine Foundation, though the 2020 festival will not occur, the foundation will continue to support the local culinary community through the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

The fund was launched in March 2020 to assist food service professionals who faced hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The Fort Worth Food and Wine Foundation is here to serve local food industry businesses and their employees who show up each day to forge ahead during these uncertain times,” Russell Kirkpatrick, the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival co-founder, said. “They’ve played an essential role in the growth of the festival and the advancement of our local culinary scene and we want them to know we have their backs.”

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival will show its appreciation for local restaurants by dedicating Oct. 19 through 25 to celebrating area food and beverage businesses.