Fort Worth firefighters rescue two people trapped inside burning home

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that trapped two people inside their home Tuesday night in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

"I'm stuck in the house... The house is on fire and I'm stuck in my bedroom!" a man said, calling 911 Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m.

Within minutes, Mike Jones, a captain with the Fort Worth Fire Department, and his crew were on their way to the house in the Como neighborhood.

“On the way there, you know that you’ve got a tough job to do," Jones said. "I said, ‘When we get off, I want you to start cutting the burglary bars off, and then I told the two firefighters on the back that we’re going to do a rapid search as quick as we can."

He said it was all hands on deck to save the two people trapped inside, with one firefighter, Ricky Jones, cutting burglary bars and kicking in the front door, finding one unconscious victim and pulling him outside.

Captain Jones said meanwhile, other members of his crew were fighting the fire, and he and two others located a second unconscious victim in the back of the house, and brought him outside, too.

He said thick smoke made finding the second victim difficult, making their thermal imaging cameras crucial.

“I even took the camera away and looked down the hall just to see if the smoke was as thick as I thought it was originally, and it was—you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face," Captain Jones said.

“I know that that made a huge difference in saving the minutes to rescue that second victim," he added.

He said their Cyanokits were also crucial, reversing some of the effects of smoke inhalation.

"The smoke produced by these structure fires contains a lot of poisonous gases and the most poisonous gas within that smoke is hydrogen cyanide. And it’s extremely deadly," explained Lt. Trent Robinson, a Fort Worth Fire Department paramedic.

Along with the Fort Worth Fire Department paramedic, each battalion chief has one, too--eight, total, across the city.

“The idea is, is for the guys on the engine and the ladder to get these patients out of the structure as soon as possible and start performing life-saving care," Robinson said.

Andrew Beggs administered the drug via IV to both patients Tuesday night, before ambulances even arrived on the scene.

“Within minutes of them coming out of the door, we had the Cyanokits started on both patients," Beggs said.

All techniques and equipment are part of their training.

“Last night is when all that training piled up into one call," said firefighter Ricky Jones, who had cut the bars and kicked in the front door.

Both patients were flown to Parkland in critical condition, but alive.

“Hopefully we have a good outcome and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with their families and we hope they make a speedy recovery," Captain Jones said.

He added that he's proud of his team for working quickly and efficiently to save lives.

“They’re the best of the best and I’m honored to ride a fire truck with them," he said.