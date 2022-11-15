Fort Worth firefighters rescued two men trapped in the mud under a school who had been working to repair a slab leak Monday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department was dispatched to reports of the two men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of South Pipeline Road.

Rescue teams and firefighters from Fort Worth, Euless, Haltom City, Grapevine, Hurst, Keller and Watauga all responded to the scene at TreeTops School International.

The men, who were with Roto-Rooter, were making repairs to a slab leak when the ground sunk in due to the heavy rain throughout the day. According to the department, the men were trapped about 15 feet under the building in incredibly slick mud that made climbing out impossible.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We were digging their way and we could hear them, and they were digging our way and could hear us," said Craig Trojacek, Public Information Officer for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

After being trapped for almost 90 minutes, firefighters were able to rescue the two men.

Last night, the #FWFD was dispatched to reports of 2 men trapped under a school building in the 12500 block of S. Pipeline Rd.

The men were with @rotorooter and were making repairs to a slab leak when the ground sunk in due to the heavy rain. [1/4] pic.twitter.com/sAyX3VUGdz — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) November 15, 2022

Trojacek says said the men were in good condition after being pulled from beneath the building and were able to walk away on their own. One was treated at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“Although cold, wet and shaken from the ordeal, they sustained no serious injuries and walked to awaiting MedStar medics,” the fire department release said.

"Everybody on the scene did a fantastic job. We train thoroughly for events like this, said Trojacek. "Today some of that training paid off."

According to the Treetops School International website, the school has been canceled Tuesday for students in the fifth through 12th grades as crews continue repair work on the water line. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will attend school as usual.