Fort Worth Firefighters Help Feed Families in Need

Fort Worth firefighters helped make Christmas a little brighter for dozens of families Monday.

“With the help of the Fort Worth Firefighter Charities, we purchased 50 meals for families this year,” says Mike Drivdahl, Public Information Officer for the FWFD.

Shari Turner’s family was one of the ones selected by the Salvation Army.

“We’ve been living here for 60 days. It’s a Habitat home and we did a lot to get this," says Turner.

Part of the holiday delivery included a fire safety check to make sure homes had a working smoke detector.

“They see us typically in their worst times, when they call 911. So to be able to visit with them in a different time and type of need is fulfilling and gratifying on our part,” says Drivdahl.”

Shari Turner says she was planning to ask her family for help with her holiday meal.

She’s happy she’ll be able to provide for her kids this Christmas.

“It makes it real special because it made me emotional. I got the call and it’s like, wow, what did I do to get chosen? Because I really did need help. I appreciate it,” says Turner.

The Fire Department hopes to double the number of families they help from 50 to 100 next year.