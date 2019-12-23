Fort Worth

Fort Worth Firefighters Help Feed Families in Need

The Fort Worth Fire Department teamed up this week with Salvation Army and Fort Worth Firefighter Charities to deliver 50 meals to families in need.

By Yona Gavino

The Fort Worth Fire Department teamed up this week with Salvation Army and Fort Worth Firefighter Charities to deliver 50 meals to families in need.

The Fort Worth Fire Department teamed up this week with Salvation Army and Fort Worth Firefighter Charities to deliver 50 meals to families in need.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Fort Worth firefighters helped make Christmas a little brighter for dozens of families Monday.

“With the help of the Fort Worth Firefighter Charities, we purchased 50 meals for families this year,” says Mike Drivdahl, Public Information Officer for the FWFD.

Shari Turner’s family was one of the ones selected by the Salvation Army.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Boeing 14 mins ago

Boeing Ousts Its CEO After Two Deadly 737 Max Crashes

Carrollton 46 mins ago

12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Being Hit by Van

“We’ve been living here for 60 days. It’s a Habitat home and we did a lot to get this," says Turner.

Part of the holiday delivery included a fire safety check to make sure homes had a working smoke detector.

“They see us typically in their worst times, when they call 911. So to be able to visit with them in a different time and type of need is fulfilling and gratifying on our part,” says Drivdahl.”

Shari Turner says she was planning to ask her family for help with her holiday meal.

She’s happy she’ll be able to provide for her kids this Christmas.

“It makes it real special because it made me emotional. I got the call and it’s like, wow, what did I do to get chosen? Because I really did need help. I appreciate it,” says Turner.

The Fire Department hopes to double the number of families they help from 50 to 100 next year.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Fire
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us