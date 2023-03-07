Fort Worth Firefighters Battle Fire at Recycling Plant

Fort Worth firefighters battled a fire at a recycling plant late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at American Shredder in the 3800 block of N. Commerce Street a few miles south of Meacham Airport started around 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and the Fort Worth Fire Department said despite the thick smoke there are no health risks with the air quality in the area.

There's no word on the cause of the fire, Fort Worth Fire said an investigation will follow once the fire is out.

