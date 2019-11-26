Massive Fire Forces Fort Worth Family From Home Before Holidays

A family is safe after a fire gutted their home in north Fort Worth Tuesday.

The fire started at about noon at a house on the 8700 block of Golden Sunset Trail.

Firefighters said the fire began in the garage and spread into the attic where it consumed much of the two-story home's roof.

Firefighters have contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes.



A man was home at the time, but escaped without injury. He said he heard the smoke alarm going off, but didn't notice anything unusual until he opened the door to the garage and faced a wall of flames.

His wife and son were not at home at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters remained on scene for a few hours helping the homeowners salvage what items they could from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

