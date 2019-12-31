Fort Worth

Fort Worth Firefighter Struck by Vehicle While Arriving on Accident Scene

NBC 5 News

A Fort Worth firefighter was injured after he was arriving at the scene of a previous accident and was struck by another vehicle Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were arriving at the scene of a previous accident at the 2900 block of State Highway 114 in northern Fort Worth.

The firefighter sustained leg injuries and was transported to the hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 31 mins ago

1 Injured in Shooting at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

Dallas 36 mins ago

SB I-35E Reopened in Dallas After Fatal Crash

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

Only one lane was getting by at about 7:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Fire
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us