Fort Worth Firefighter Struck by Vehicle While Arriving on Accident Scene

A Fort Worth firefighter was injured after he was arriving at the scene of a previous accident and was struck by another vehicle Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were arriving at the scene of a previous accident at the 2900 block of State Highway 114 in northern Fort Worth.

The firefighter sustained leg injuries and was transported to the hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

Only one lane was getting by at about 7:30 a.m.