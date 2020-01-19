Fort Worth Firefighter Recalls Rescue Effort After Truck Plunged Into Trinity

As investigators try to figure out what caused a driver to go off a Fort Worth bridge early Friday morning, one of the firefighters who was first on scene recalled the experience.

About half a mile from Fire Station 6, is the place where two men died Friday when a truck crashed through a concrete barrier and plunged into the Trinity River.

“It was completely submerged. We didn’t see anything but the rubble from the bridge,” said Fort Worth firefighter and EMT Jose Monreal.

He said he heard somebody yelling.

It was a good Samaritan, who jumped in the water to try to help.

A tow truck used cables to haul the truck up.

Two men, identified as Raymundo Luna and Raul Torres-Reyna were found dead inside.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families. I hope they know we did our best out there trying to save them,” Monreal said.

Monreal shied away from the spotlight.

“I don’t think of myself as a hero. I love my job and I like what I do,” he said.

Instead, he praised the team effort -- and the good Samaritan who risked his own life.

“When I found out that it was just a bystander who reacted and jumped in, I thought that was really honorable of him,” Monreal said. “We prepare for the worst and hope for the best. When we go out there, we get into a mentality for being ready for what’s going on.”

Investigators are still looking into what may have caused the crash.