A Fort Worth firefighter was overcome by heat while battling a fire that spread to two houses overnight.

Craig Trojacek, public information officer for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said the firefighter was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

"He was treated on the scene, sounded like just kinda being overheated. You know, with the Texas heat going on right now, it's pretty easy to do especially when you're working as hard as these guys are right now," Trojacek said.

Firefighters were called to Arbuckle Drive just before 3:30 a.m. Monday where two homes had caught fire.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters had to decide which fire to start fighting first before backup arrived, but Trojacek said after the rest of the company showed up they quickly got both fires under control.

Seven people inside the first home got out safely with their two dogs. There was no one inside the other home.

The Fire Department said the fire started outside and spread to both homes. Further details about the cause of the fire have not been confirmed.