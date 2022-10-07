Fort Worth Firefighter Hurt in Large Warehouse Fire Fueled by Hand Sanitizer

A massive fire that swept through a warehouse near downtown Fort Worth and sent one firefighter to the hospital Thursday night will likely keep burning for several more hours, fire officials say.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said dispatchers received multiple calls at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday about a large fire at a warehouse on the 2300 block of Cullen Street. The fire was still burning as of 3 p.m. Friday, firefighters said.

The blaze grew to be so large that additional firefighters were called in to help keep the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings. There was a total of 20 fire trucks and 85 firefighters battling the flames as of an early morning update from Fort Worth Fire.

One firefighter remained hospitalized Friday afternoon and was under observation.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

There are no known negative impacts, safety issues or health risks to the public, a Fort Worth Fire spokesman said Friday afternoon. Environmental crews were monitoring the air quality and runoff and will remain at the warehouse site through the cleanup process.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators said the flames were likely fueled by alcohol-based hand sanitizer.