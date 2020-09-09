Fort Worth Firefighter Hospitalized After House Fire, Roof Collapse

A Fort Worth firefighter was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a house fire.

Crews were called at about 5:13 a.m. to a fire at a vacant home along the 2800 block of Milam Street in Fort Worth.

At one point the roof of the home collapsed onto a firefighter, a department spokesman said. The firefighter was pulled to safety and was not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a second firefighter suffered a leg burn and was taken to a nearby hospital. The injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Fire broke out around 5:15am. Turned out to be a vacant house, cause of fire still being investigated. You can see collapsed roof that fell on top of one firefighter, who wasn’t seriously hurt. @FortWorthFire says mayday calls are very rare, but they train for these incidents. pic.twitter.com/aSK6o9kYgI — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) September 9, 2020

It's not clear what sparked the fire inside the home.

No further information was released.