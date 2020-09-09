Fort Worth

Fort Worth Firefighter Hospitalized After House Fire, Roof Collapse

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Fort Worth firefighter was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning following a house fire.

Crews were called at about 5:13 a.m. to a fire at a vacant home along the 2800 block of Milam Street in Fort Worth.

At one point the roof of the home collapsed onto a firefighter, a department spokesman said. The firefighter was pulled to safety and was not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a second firefighter suffered a leg burn and was taken to a nearby hospital. The injuries were described as not life-threatening.

It's not clear what sparked the fire inside the home.

No further information was released.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthfort worth fd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us