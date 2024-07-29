Fort Worth Fire recovering a body from Lake Como

Firefighters with the Fort Worth Fire Department are working to recover a body from Lake Como on Monday.

The fire department confirmed to NBC 5 Monday afternoon that they had dive teams in the water working to recover the body of a male.

No other details were known about the person, including their age or how they came to be in the lake.

Lake Como is adjacent to Lake Como Park on the city's west side, near Merrick Street and Interstate 30.

