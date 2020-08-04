Fort Worth

Fort Worth Fire Department Investigates Apparent House Explosion, Man Injured

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating a house explosion that injured at least one man Tuesday.

Officials with the fire department confirmed firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of W. Spurgeon Street, near Seminary Drive and Interstate 35W, late Tuesday morning.

One man, who was believed to be in critical condition, was flown to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. While the extent of the man's injuries are not known, Parkland Hospital is home to one of the largest civilian burn units in the country.

The cause of the explosion is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Fort Worth
