Fort Worth Fire Department Investigating Fire at Vacant Church

Firefighters have successfully put out a fire at a church in South Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.

According to fire department officials, the commercial fire occurred at 6250 South Freeway at approximately 7 a.m.

Officials said crews found heavy smoke and fire inside a large tent structure that was believe to be unoccupied.

The tent was located behind a church that was also believed to be vacant, fire officials said.

Crews said they were able to extinguish the blaze in under 20 minutes.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, crews do not believe the blaze to have been caused by lightning.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.