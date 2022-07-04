Fort Worth Fire Department Fighting Multiple Grass and Brush Fires

The City of Fort Worth is combatting several grass and bush fires Monday evening, including one on Panther Island where a fireworks show was taking place.

In total, Fort Worth Fire Department officials were dispatched to 77 grass and brush fires in the city, with a total of 145 fire calls so far Monday evening. These calls do not include Panther Island where crews were on-site and prepared in case of emergency.

Fort Worth Fire Department officials said they had been wetting the grass at Panther Island on Monday and the week before to take precautions.

"It is very dry. It is breezy. It's incredibly dangerous. One spark is all it takes," the fire department said in a tweet Monday evening.

