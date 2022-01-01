Fort Worth Fire Department Announces Opening of Fire Station 43

The Fort Worth Fire Department has announced that as of 8 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Worth Fire Station 43 is officially operational.

The station is located at 13300 Highland Hills Drive.

At this temporary location, Fire Station 43 will serve the far west side of the city which includes Walsh Ranch and Lost Creek, the fire department said.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the location and plans for the permanent station are being finalized. Officials said it is anticipated to be at Walsh Parkway and Walsh Avenue and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The addition of Station 43 will allow the fire department to meet its goals of providing a timely response to fire and emergency medical needs in the rapidly growing west side.

The City of Fort Worth said a partnership with Cook Children's Hospital helped to make the project a reality.