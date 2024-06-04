Two men shot and killed in a fight inside a Fort Worth home

Two men are dead following a shooting at a home on Elm Street in Fort Worth.

Police said they got the call at about 2 a.m. and when they arrived they found one man dead and another injured. The second victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 46-year-old Ignacio Jaime Reyna, who died at the home, and 24-year-old Francisco Jaime Reyna, who died at the hospital.

Investigators have not confirmed the relationship between the victims and their killer but said there had been a fight at the home between the victims and another person. During that fight the two men were fatally shot.

Police, who have not released any other details about the motive, have not publicly identified any suspects or announced any arrests.

